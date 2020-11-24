1/
Lena F. Campbell
1937 - 2020
Lena F. Campbell

Staunton - Lena Frances Campbell, 83, of Staunton, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Augusta Health.

Mrs. Campbell was born February 14, 1937 daughter of the late Charlie and Nellie Fix.

Mrs. Campbell was preceded in death by husband, Oscar Campbell Jr. and three brothers, Donnie, Henry and John Fix.

Family members include daughters, Linda Holbert and husband James, Brenda Campbell and companion Shawn LeCoque, and June Root; and sons, Kenneth Campbell and Richard Campbell and wife Kelly.

Known as Nana her pride and joy were her six grandsons, Stephen Clements, Jeff Holbert, Eric Campbell, Keith Campbell, Adam Campbell, and Andrew Holbert; and nine great grandchildren.

Family and friends will be received Friday, November 27, 2020 from noon until 1 p.m. at Henry Funeral Home. Graveside services will be conducted at 3 p.m. at Walkers Creek Presbyterian Church and honoring her wishes the casket will be closed.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.





Published in The News Leader from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
