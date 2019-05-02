Services
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
1870 Stuarts Draft Highway
Stuarts Draft, VA 24477
(540) 337-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Lenford Puffenbarger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lenford John Puffenbarger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lenford John Puffenbarger Obituary
Lenford John Puffenbarger

Stuarts Draft - Lenford John Puffenbarger,73, of Stuarts Draft passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born in Augusta County on June 24, 1945,a son of the late James Roy and Malena Nora (Smith) Puffenbarger.

John was a good man, opening his home to over 68 children in the foster care system. Hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family were a few of his favorite hobbies.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Annie Lee Puffenbarger; step-daughter, Debbie Puckett; siblings, Jackson Smith, Viola Tillman, Madeline, and Betty Bell Baber.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Ann (Woods) Puffenbarger; children, J.D. Puffenbarger and wife, Christy of Morgantown, WV and Tina Shifflett and husband, Harold of Waynesboro; step-children, Danny Wright of Lexington, Paul Woods and wife, Melissa of Staunton, Junie Strother and Patty Powell both of Stuarts Draft; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family; special friend, Josh Sparks; as well as a number of additional friends.

A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 2 to May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now