Lenford John Puffenbarger
Stuarts Draft - Lenford John Puffenbarger,73, of Stuarts Draft passed away on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. He was born in Augusta County on June 24, 1945,a son of the late James Roy and Malena Nora (Smith) Puffenbarger.
John was a good man, opening his home to over 68 children in the foster care system. Hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family were a few of his favorite hobbies.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Annie Lee Puffenbarger; step-daughter, Debbie Puckett; siblings, Jackson Smith, Viola Tillman, Madeline, and Betty Bell Baber.
Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Ann (Woods) Puffenbarger; children, J.D. Puffenbarger and wife, Christy of Morgantown, WV and Tina Shifflett and husband, Harold of Waynesboro; step-children, Danny Wright of Lexington, Paul Woods and wife, Melissa of Staunton, Junie Strother and Patty Powell both of Stuarts Draft; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family; special friend, Josh Sparks; as well as a number of additional friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, May 3, 2019 at the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 2 to May 5, 2019