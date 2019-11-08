Services
McDow Funeral Home & Crematory - Waynesboro
1701 West Main Street
Waynesboro, VA 22980
540-949-8133
Leo H. Lafferty Jr.


1948 - 2019
Leo H. Lafferty Jr. Obituary
Leo H. Lafferty, Jr.

Waynesboro - Leo H. Lafferty, Jr., 71, of Waynesboro passed peacefully Friday, November 8, 2019 at his residence.

He was born April 28, 1948 in Waynesboro, son of the late Leo H. Lafferty, Sr. and Rosalie (Brightwell) Lafferty. Also preceding him in death was his brother, Chuck Lafferty.

Leo was a 1966 graduate of Waynesboro High School. He entered the military and served his country faithfully with the U.S. Marines in Vietnam. He was an avid bowler, and big fan of NASCAR, U.VA sports, and the Washington Redskins (Washington Nationals). Leo loved helping his family participate in numerous demolition derbies. He was also a long time member of 2nd Presbyterian Church.

Surviving are his loving wife of 31 years, Joan C. Lafferty; sons, Pete Lafferty (Laurie) and their children: Scott Lafferty, Dalton Lafferty, and Ty Lafferty, Greg Lafferty (Sandy) and their children: Zack Lafferty and Savannah Lafferty, Gary Owens (Lisa) and their children: Calen Owens and Kendra Owens; daughters, Jill Ashe (Travis) and their children: Marissa Ashe and Miley Ashe, Kaylah Lafferty, Karen Brown and her son David Turner, Kim Brown and her children: Hannah Brown and Justin Brown; sisters, Jean Swink (John) and Susan Mize; and sister-in-law, Patty Lafferty.

Services will be private for the family.

Leo's family would like to extend a special thanks to Dan and Loretta with Legacy Hospice for their loving care.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Legacy Hospice, 14 Old Oaks Lane, Suite 101, Fishersville, VA 22939.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.mcdowfuneralhomeinc.com.

McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 8 to Nov. 11, 2019
