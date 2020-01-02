|
|
Leo Wilson Combs
Waynesboro - Leo Wilson Combs, 78, of Stuarts Draft, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was born on July 26, 1941, a son of the late Ray Wilson Combs and Marion (Bartley) Robertson.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Carolyn; children, Rhonda, Dee Dee, Maggie, Angel and Roy; sister, Regina; brother, Barry; eleven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Oaklawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens,1921 Shutterlee Mill Rd, Staunton, VA 24401 with Rev. Richard Peters officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
