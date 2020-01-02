Services
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
1870 Stuarts Draft Highway
Stuarts Draft, VA 24477
(540) 337-4111
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Combs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Wilson Combs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo Wilson Combs Obituary
Leo Wilson Combs

Waynesboro - Leo Wilson Combs, 78, of Stuarts Draft, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. He was born on July 26, 1941, a son of the late Ray Wilson Combs and Marion (Bartley) Robertson.

He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Carolyn; children, Rhonda, Dee Dee, Maggie, Angel and Roy; sister, Regina; brother, Barry; eleven grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Oaklawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens,1921 Shutterlee Mill Rd, Staunton, VA 24401 with Rev. Richard Peters officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -