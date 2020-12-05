1/
Leola Gertrude (Wagner) Bartley
1921 - 2020
Leola Gertrude (Wagner) Bartley

Staunton - Leola Gertrude (Wagner) Bartley, 99, widow of Melvin Keith Bartley of George Street, passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Bartley was born on September 4, 1921 in Swoope, Virginia a daughter of the late Charles M. and Beatrice (Coffman) Wagner.

Leola was an active member of Cherryvale United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and was the church historian. She enjoyed shopping, reading, working in her flower gardens, and she was an avid Washington Nationals Baseball fan.

In addition to her husband of forty-two years and her parents, Mrs. Bartley was preceded in death by two brothers, Wilmer Wagner and James Wagner; and two sisters, Margaret Williams and Elizabeth Clemmer.

Mrs. Bartley was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

Surviving is a daughter, Gloria B. Lynn and her husband, Donald "Donnie"; three grandchildren, Rodney G. Earnest and his wife, Summer, Amanda L. Taylor and her husband, Daniel, and R. Allen Bennett, III; four great-grandchildren, Paige, Madison, Jonas, and Riley; two great great-grandchildren, Caela and Lily; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Those desiring may pay their respects from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 6, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.

A private graveside service for the family will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020 in Oaklawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens by Pastor Vivian Utz.

(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Cherryvale United Methodist Church, 709 Cherry Hill Drive, Staunton, Virginia 24401.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, Virginia is in charge of her arrangements.






Published in The News Leader from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
DEC
7
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oaklawn Mausoleum and Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
