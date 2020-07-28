1/1
Leon Anthony Mick
1954 - 2020
Leon Anthony Mick

Waynesboro - Leon Anthony Mick, 65, of Waynesboro passed away on Sunday, July 26. 2020. He was born in Ohio on November 18, 1954, a son of the late Deane E. and Patricia Ann (Brooks) Mick.

Leon worked as a carpenter.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Leon "Tony" Mick, Jr.

Survivor include his daughter, Terese Gabriel; brother, Larry Mick (Vivan Fitzgerald); grandson, Leon Anthony Mick, III; close friend, Charlie Brown; as well as extended family and friends.

Following Leon's wishes for cremation, a service will be conducted at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.






Published in The News Leader from Jul. 28 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA 22980
5409498383
