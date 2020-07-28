Leon Anthony Mick
Waynesboro - Leon Anthony Mick, 65, of Waynesboro passed away on Sunday, July 26. 2020. He was born in Ohio on November 18, 1954, a son of the late Deane E. and Patricia Ann (Brooks) Mick.
Leon worked as a carpenter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Leon "Tony" Mick, Jr.
Survivor include his daughter, Terese Gabriel; brother, Larry Mick (Vivan Fitzgerald); grandson, Leon Anthony Mick, III; close friend, Charlie Brown; as well as extended family and friends.
Following Leon's wishes for cremation, a service will be conducted at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.
