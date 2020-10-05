Leona "Babe" McCray
Churchville - Leona "Babe" (Michael) McCray, 95, of Churchville, died Sunday (October 4, 2020) in Brookdale Staunton.
Leona was born at "the mountain house" in West Augusta on April 2, 1925, the youngest child of Robert Gratton Michael and Ruthy Jane Armstrong. She was the widow of Raymond "Bill" McCray who preceded her in death in 1984. She is survived by son Raymond "Gee" McCray (Jennie); daughter Sandie Reece (Joey); grandson Stacy McCray (Anita); great-grandsons, Dalton McCray and Wyatt "Hooch" McCray (Nikki); great-great-granddaughter Brooklyn McCray; step great-great-granddaughter Gracelynn Rose; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by three sisters, Rose Otto, Irene Lessley, and Viola McManaway; and six brothers, Robert, Clarence, Ralph, Ben, Virgil and Vernon Michael. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
A graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, October 8 in Oak Lawn Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Joey Reece, Bobby McManaway, and Stacy and Hooch McCray.
Friends may pay respects at Bear Funeral home from 2 - 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Social-distancing and mask-wearing will be observed at all events in adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.
Leona was a homemaker and a lover of animals. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington, DC 20090-8018; the Augusta Regional S.P.C.A., PO Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402 or to Augusta Health Hospice, c/o the Augusta Health Foundation, PO Box 1000, Fishersville, VA 22939.
The family is grateful to the staff of Brookdale for providing loving care to Leona in her final years.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com
.