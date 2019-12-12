|
|
Leonard Eugene Gilland
Stuarts Draft - Leonard Eugene Gilland 81, of Stuarts Draft, VA passed quietly on December 11, 2019 at his home in Stuarts Draft, VA. He was born and raised in La Junta, CO, a son of the late John and Katherine (Freidenberger) Gilland. After high school graduation, he joined the Air Force. Once his service was over, he returned to La Junta and worked as an electrician's apprentice where he met his future bride, Rosalie Brazelton. They were married December 9, 1961 and after a transitional year in California moved back to Colorado to work for NIBCO as a tool and die maker.
In 1969 the growing family was transferred to Stuarts Draft where they put down permanent roots to raise four boys, Aaron, Eric, Mark and Jon. Family was always important to him as he taught many of his passions and hobbies to his sons.
After a 35-year career, Leonard retired from NIBCO in 1997. This provided him the time to enjoy expanding his garden and delving into various projects that kept him creating and building. Over the course of his life, he also enjoyed motorcycling, wood working, metal craftsmanship (to include building a small aircraft with one son), listening to jazz and watching sporting events of all kinds.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one son, Eric Gilland; brothers, Charles Gilland and John A. Gilland; and sisters, Joann C. Scarlett and Alice Elizabeth Condit.
In addition to his loving wife, survivors include his three sons, Aaron Gilland and wife, Elizabeth of Lugoff, SC, Mark Gilland and wife, Susan of Stuarts Draft and Jon Gilland of Stuarts Draft; sister, Cathy Groves and husband, Donald of Manzanola, CO; and a number of nieces and nephews.
The family gratefully acknowledges his "coffee buddies" for their dedicated and loyal friendship over these many years.
Following a private family graveside service, a celebration of life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019 at Victory Worship Center, 200 Hammond Lane, Staunton with Pastor Ray Eppard officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in his name to Victory Worship Center.
Condolences may be sent to The Gilland Family, PO Box 195, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477 and online at www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements have been entrusted to Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes of Stuarts Draft.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 12 to Dec. 15, 2019