Leonard Lee Brydge
Lyndhurst - Leonard Lee Brydge was born August 28, 1932 in Waynesboro, Virginia to the late Rev. Silas W. and Rachel E. Brydge and departed this life Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He is survived by his widow, Jean Hodge Brydge to whom he was married for 66 happy years.
Lee was predeceased by his sister, Karen Joy Brydge Hodge.
When the government decided to turn a Navy super tanker into a hospital ship, "The Comfort", Lee was a programming consultant for Hopeman Brothers in Waynesboro. He wrote computer programs to outfit the interior of the ship prior to its being christened "The Comfort."
According to his wishes, he will be cremated and no formal services will be held at this time due to the Corona virus.
In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, please support Valley Mission, 1315 West Beverly Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401 or Lyndhurst United Methodist Church, 2835 Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro, Virginia 22980.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.