Leonard Lee Brydge
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leonard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leonard Lee Brydge

Lyndhurst - Leonard Lee Brydge was born August 28, 1932 in Waynesboro, Virginia to the late Rev. Silas W. and Rachel E. Brydge and departed this life Tuesday, June 2, 2020. He is survived by his widow, Jean Hodge Brydge to whom he was married for 66 happy years.

Lee was predeceased by his sister, Karen Joy Brydge Hodge.

When the government decided to turn a Navy super tanker into a hospital ship, "The Comfort", Lee was a programming consultant for Hopeman Brothers in Waynesboro. He wrote computer programs to outfit the interior of the ship prior to its being christened "The Comfort."

According to his wishes, he will be cremated and no formal services will be held at this time due to the Corona virus.

In lieu of flowers or other remembrances, please support Valley Mission, 1315 West Beverly Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401 or Lyndhurst United Methodist Church, 2835 Lyndhurst Road, Waynesboro, Virginia 22980.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved