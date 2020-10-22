Leroy Carpenter
Stuarts Draft - Leroy Carpenter, 69, husband of Deborah Bundy-Carpenter of Stuarts Draft, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the Shenandoah Hospice House in Fishersville.
Mr. Carpenter was born in Craigsville, Virginia on October 3, 1951, a son of the late Cleveland and Mary Frances (Dickerson) Carpenter.
He was a member of Allen Chapel AME Church in Staunton and was a truck driver for the United Parcel Service for 41 years. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, biking, and kayaking.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Linda and Diana Carpenter.
In addition to his wife of thirty-nine years, he is survived by a daughter, Rachel Carpenter of Staunton; a son, Benjamin Carpenter and his wife Brittney of Verona; two beloved grandsons, Trevin and Kingston Carpenter; a brother, David Carpenter and his wife, Christina of Verona; a sister, Dale Simmons and her husband, Doug of Staunton; a special brother-in-law, Linwood Bundy, Jr. and his wife Fontella of Staunton; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A Graveside Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25, 2020 in the Aenon Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Craigsville by Reverend Edward Scott.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the Allen Chapel AME Church, 936 Sudbury Street, Staunton, Virginia 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net