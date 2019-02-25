|
|
Lester "Leroy" Meadows
Elkton - Lester "Leroy" Meadows, 84 of Elkton, passed away February 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Mr. Meadows was born September 28, 1934 in Page County and was the son of the late David Vernon Meadows and Lena Taylor Meadows. Leroy grew up in the Jollett Hollar area of Page County and enjoyed woodworking, hunting, and fishing. He raised cattle, hogs, and chickens and enjoyed gardening, and gathering Morel "merkel" mushrooms. He was a supervisor at Stanley Furniture in Waynesboro for 31 years before he retired. He was a dedicated member of the Elkton Pentecostal Church for over sixty years. Leroy was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be greatly missed by those who loved him.
On March 16, 1955, he married Shirley Temple Dean Meadows who survives. Also surviving are sons, Terry E. Meadows and wife, Tammy, of Elkton and Ervin K. Meadows and wife, Rosela, of Staunton; a daughter, Lisa G, Meadows, of Elkton; brothers, Larry Meadows and wife, Carolyn, of Stuarts Draft and Page Meadows, of Page County; sister, Wanda Hogan and husband, Robert, of Elkton; grandchildren, Wesley Meadows, Tanya Meadows Howell, Trent Meadows, and wife, Samantha, Jerrod Meadows, and Destiny Meadows.
Mr. Meadows was preceded in death by siblings, Ester Rimel, Harry Meadows and Clyde Meadows, Arbutus Conley, Pauline Meadows, Bessie Collier, David Meadows, Jr., and Billy Meadows, infants Franklin and Eleanor Meadows, and Roger Meadows.
Pastor Eddie Byers and Pastor Travis Hensley will conduct the funeral service Wednesday, February 27, 2019, 11 am at Elkton Pentecostal Church. Burial will follow in the Jollett Cemetery in Page County. The family will receive friends 6- 8 pm Tuesday at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. Friends may call at the Meadows home at any time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Elkton Pentecostal Church Outreach Mission Fund, P.O. Box 217, Elkton, Virginia 22827.
Cards to the family may be sent to his home, 1263 Mill Lane, Elkton, Virginia 22827
Condolences may be shared with the family at www.kygers.com.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2019