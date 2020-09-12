Lewis Bazzrea
Augusta Springs - Lewis Junior Bazzrea, 79, of Augusta Springs, Virginia died Friday, September 11, 2020 at Augusta Health in Fishersville.
He was born June 3, 1941 in Augusta Springs, the son of the late Lewis Frank Bazzrea and Mary Ruth Fridley Bazzrea.
Lewis was retired from being a supervisor from the Stillwater Plant.
He was a member of Joyful Sound Church, and a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family, as well as watching the Cavaliers.
Lewis is survived by his wife, Della Mae Wilcher Bazzrea; children, Steven Bazzrea and wife Donna Fay of Staunton, Donna Lynn Gibson and husband Michael of Staunton; grandchildren, Chadwick Bazzrea, Karmen Bazzrea, Meghan Wood, Landon Gibson; step-grandson, Matthew Southerly; great granddaughter, Chloe Bazzrea; 5 step-great grandchildren; sisters, Lucy Thompson, Shelby Jean Pettry and husband Wayne; and a special nephew, Charles "JP" Fridley.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Richard Bazzrea, and 5 half-brothers.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at Craigsville Community Cemetery with Pastor Mike Herring officiating.
Pallbearers will be William Wilcher, Matthew Wilcher, JB Graham, JP Fridley, David Berry, and Donnie Blevins.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com
.