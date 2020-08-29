Lieutenant Colonel Phillip Stanley Carletti
Stuarts Draft - Phillip Stanley Carletti, 85, of Stuarts Draft, Virginia, passed into the presence of Jesus on Monday, August 24 at 12:43 am, after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Phillip was born on April 30th, 1935 in Plymouth Massachusetts. He graduated from Plymouth High School and later attended Bates College in Maine. After college he served in the United States Marine Corps and the Marine Corps Reserve retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel.
Phillip spent most of his career as a teacher and coach at various institutions. In 1961 he joined Staunton Military Academy and taught history, and coaching football and track. In 1967, he returned to Massachusetts where he continued teaching and coaching at Masconomet Regional High School. It was during this time that Phillip received his master's degree in Special Education from Simmons College.
In 1995, Phillip retired from teaching, and he and his wife Lois returned to Staunton, Virginia. He became active in the local community by serving with Staunton Military Academy Alumni Association, Shenandoah Valley Athletic Association, and Marquis Memorial Hospital.
Phillip was an avid athlete throughout his life. He played football, basketball and baseball at Plymouth High School. In 1956, he was a part of the Bates football team that won the state college championship, and he was named to the All-State Team. He began his coaching career at Staunton Military Academy where he coached football, baseball and track. After moving to Massachusetts, he continued coaching football and track and Mascomonet Regional High School, where he was named track coach of the year in 1992.
Phillip will be remembered for his unwavering faith in God, his devotion to mentor young men and women, his steadfast integrity, and a life of compassionately serving and caring for those in need. Phillip never turned down a request for help, no matter who it came from, day or night. He truly considered the needs of others before his own.
Phillip was a kind and loving husband to his wife, Lois, as well as an amazing father to their sons, Michael (Sarah) and Steven (Michelle). He also leaves behind grandchildren, Mason, Lauren, Anna, Johnathan, Timothy, and Daniel.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, September 18, 2020 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. David Dobi. Burial will follow in Woodland Union Church Cemetery in Millboro, VA.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
