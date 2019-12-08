|
Linda (Moe) A Miller
Linda (Moe) A Miller, 75, of West Augusta, passed away on a December 6, 2019 after an extensive but courageous battle in UVA Hospital.
She is survived by a brother W.C. (Gloria) Ashby; son Scott Miller (Tammy); daughter Stacey Miller; grandson Kenny Miller (Lindsey); and lifelong friend Betty Corner.
A Celebration of Life will be held with her family and close friends in the Spring of 2020.
Memorials may be made to Deerfield Valley Fire Department and Rescue Squad, 2927 Deerfield Valley Road, Deerfield VA 24432.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019