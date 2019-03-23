Services
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Thornrose Cemetery
Buena Vista - Linda "Kokie" (Campbell) McCray, 73, widow of Bobby Wayne McCray, Sr., and life partner of Herman Beverly Wood, died Saturday, March 23, 2019 in Lexington.

She was born on April 17, 1945 in Augusta County, a daughter of the late William Tuttle and Hassie Virginia (Weaver) Campbell.

Surviving family members include four sons, Bobby Wayne, Jr. and Sandra D. McCray, Dale William and Shirley McCray, Ricky Lee and Carrie McCray, and Mark Anthony and Brandy McCray; three sisters; thirteen grandchildren; sixteen great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by four brothers and eight sisters.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Thornrose Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8:30, March 25, 2019 at Henry Funeral Home.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2019
