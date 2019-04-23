|
Linda Catherine Homesley
Maryland - Linda Catherine (Long) Homesley, 70, of Salisbury, Maryland, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Marion Linwood Long and Ann Catherine Wiseman Lawhorn.
Linda was proceeded in death by two brothers, Ronald "Ronnie" Linwood Long and Richard "Elwood" Long.
Linda is survived by a daughter, Crystal Ann Moir; a granddaughter, Erika Nicole Hearn; a fiancée, Jimmie Purvis, Jr., all of Salisbury; a sister, Gloria Jean Reble of Bowman, South Carolina; two brothers, Thomas "Tommy" Eugene Long and his wife Donna, Dennis "Denny" Ray Long and his wife Valda both of Staunton; sister-in-law, Patty Long of Churchville; and a number of nieces, nephews, and cousins in Virginia, Maryland, South Carolina, and North Carolina.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Arbor Hill Church of the Brethren, Middlebrook Road, Staunton, Virginia. Arbor Hill is the home church of Linda's family.
The family will receive friends and they invite everyone in attendance to a meal following the service.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2019