Linda Faye Armstrong
Staunton - Linda Faye (Cason) Armstrong, 71, widow of Randal Wayne "Randy" Armstrong, formerly of Ann Street, Staunton passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 in Brookdale Senior Living of Staunton.
Mrs. Armstrong was born in Staunton, Virginia on April 15, 1948, a daughter of the late Dorothy "Dot" Cason.
Linda was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church and retired from Western State Hospital after twenty-five years of service. She enjoyed shopping and spoiling her grandbabies.
Linda is survived by her son, Quinn Armstrong and his wife Erin of Staunton; a sister, Brenda and Derril Wikel of Staunton; two grandchildren, Peyton and Charlotte Armstrong; a brother-in-law, Rudy Armstrong and his wife Doris of West Augusta; a sister-in-law, Lois Ann Shiflett of Augusta County; and three nephews, Heath and Charlie Minnick, and Brandon Mawyer.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 7:30 p.m. Friday, August 23, 2019 in the Second Presbyterian Church, 201 W. Frederick Street, Staunton, Virginia, by Reverend Evan R. Smith.
The Family will receive friends following the service in the Fellowship Hall, and other times at the home of her sister, Brenda and Derril Wikel, 805 Monroe Street, Staunton.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Alzheimer's & Dementia Association Central & Western Virginia, 335 Rio Road, Suite 102, Charlottesville, Virginia 22901.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 20 to Aug. 23, 2019