Linda Faye Harper
1947 - 2020
Linda Faye Harper

Mount Solon - Linda Faye Harper, 72, of Mount Solon, passed away Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

She was born in Harrisonburg on December 26, 1947, and was the daughter of the late Charles Elvin and Stella Marie (Taylor) Hodge.

Linda was a homemaker, but had previously worked at Victor Metals and at Marshall's in Bridgewater. She was a graduate of Fort Defiance High School.

On December 8, 1979, she was united in marriage to Johnny Harper, Jr., who survives.

Surviving in addition to her husband is her son, Johnny Harper, III, of Mount Solon; step son, Allen Wade Harper, of Harrisonburg; brother, Gary Wayne Hodge and wife, Linda, of Staunton; grandson, Owen Kenneth Harper; step grandson, Zach Harper; special cousin, Sheila Warble, and special four legged pet Maggie.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery with Chaplain David Kite officiating. Due to COVID-19, Masks and social distancing is recommended.

Friends and family may pay their respects on Monday, November 9, 2020, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rockingham/Harrisonburg SPCA, PO Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.

Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.




Published in The News Leader from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
10:00 - 06:00 PM
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
NOV
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Johnson Funeral Service - Bridgewater
208 South Main Street
Bridgewater, VA 22812
(540) 828-2542
