Linda Pugh Siple
Staunton - Linda Pugh Siple, 70, of Staunton, passed away, Monday, March 9, 2020 at Augusta Health. She was born in Staunton on March 4, 1950.
Linda is retired as a CNA from Augusta Health
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sons and a brother and a sister.
Survivors include two sisters, Brenda Henderson of Waynesboro and Glenda Potter of Mt. Solon and several nieces and nephews.
She requested that she be cremated and that there be no services.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests contributions to , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
The family is being served by Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, Fishersville.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020