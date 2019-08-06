|
Linda W. Diaz
Staunton - Linda Lou (Wood) Diaz, 69, widow of Orlando Diaz Diaz, died Saturday, August 3, 2019, at home.
She was born September 8, 1949 in St. Paul's, North Carolina, a daughter of the late Cyrus William, Jr. and Virginia Josephine (Perry) Wood.
Family includes two daughters and a son-in-law, Debra and Gordon Strother and Tammy Corbin, all of Staunton; a brother; three sisters; three grandchildren; a great-granddaughter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8, 2019 in Thornrose Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, August 7, 2019, in Henry Funeral Home.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net, where the full obituary can be found.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2019