1/1
Linda W. Linen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda W. Linen

Waynesbobo - Linda Gail (White) Linen, 73, died Tuesday (November 10, 2020) in Augusta Health.

Born July 13, 1947 in Greenville, Mississippi, she was a daughter of the late Clinton Monroe White and Ann Virginia (Wiseman) White Taliaferro.

She graduated from Shenandoah Valley Academy and earned her certification as a licensed practical nurse. She was employed for many years as head nurse for Blue Ridge Christian Home and then worked in home health care prior to fully retiring. She enjoyed gardening and crafts, and loved spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Linen, Jr., and her step-father, William Edwin Taliaferro. Surviving are three children, Sean Campbell and wife Michele of West Point, Va., Eric Campbell and wife Angela, and Jennifer Linen De Trinis and husband Joel of Lyndhurst; a sister, Melodie White Coker and husband Charles of Stuarts Draft; five grandchildren, Shawnna Shiflett, Joseph Campbell, Liam De Trinis, Siera Payne, and Desire McHale; two nieces, Tonia Coker Hicks and husband Steve, and Tiffany Coker Harris and husband Josh; and a special cousin, Steve Wiseman.

A graveside funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14 in Green Hill Cemetery, Churchville, officiated by Pastor Denny Grady. Mask-wearing and social-distancing will be observed.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515.

Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be made to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved