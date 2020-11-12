Linda W. Linen
Waynesbobo - Linda Gail (White) Linen, 73, died Tuesday (November 10, 2020) in Augusta Health.
Born July 13, 1947 in Greenville, Mississippi, she was a daughter of the late Clinton Monroe White and Ann Virginia (Wiseman) White Taliaferro.
She graduated from Shenandoah Valley Academy and earned her certification as a licensed practical nurse. She was employed for many years as head nurse for Blue Ridge Christian Home and then worked in home health care prior to fully retiring. She enjoyed gardening and crafts, and loved spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Henry Linen, Jr., and her step-father, William Edwin Taliaferro. Surviving are three children, Sean Campbell and wife Michele of West Point, Va., Eric Campbell and wife Angela, and Jennifer Linen De Trinis and husband Joel of Lyndhurst; a sister, Melodie White Coker and husband Charles of Stuarts Draft; five grandchildren, Shawnna Shiflett, Joseph Campbell, Liam De Trinis, Siera Payne, and Desire McHale; two nieces, Tonia Coker Hicks and husband Steve, and Tiffany Coker Harris and husband Josh; and a special cousin, Steve Wiseman.
A graveside funeral service will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 14 in Green Hill Cemetery, Churchville, officiated by Pastor Denny Grady. Mask-wearing and social-distancing will be observed.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be made to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com
.