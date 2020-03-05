Services
Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes & Crematory
618 W Main St
Waynesboro, VA 22980
Lisa Haverland (Warren) Cashatt

Staunton - Lisa Haverland (Warren) Cashatt, 60, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

She was born on December 30, 1959, a daughter of the late Bobbie Lee and Catherine Inez (Shumate) Warren.

Lisa was a member of Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church, where she was employed as a pre-school teacher for over 15 years.

Survivors include her husband Andrew (Drew) Cashatt; son, Ty Cashatt and wife, Amanda; daughter, Hannah Brown and husband, LeRoy; grandchildren, Wyatt Brown, Ryker and Asher Cashatt; brother, Robert Warren and wife, Tammy; two sisters, Libby Nutty and husband, W.H., Beverly "Bo" Gibson and husband, Jim.

She also leaves a number of beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church, 30 Tinkling Spring Drive, Fishersville, followed by a memorial service at the church with Rev. Patrick Ryan and Rev. Merle Fisher officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Fence Fund of Tinkling Spring Presbyterian Church.

Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family online by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020
