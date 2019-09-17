|
|
Lisa Kay Campbell
Staunton - Lisa Kay (Simpson) Campbell, 55, of 414 F Street, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at her residence.
Ms. Campbell was born in Alleghany County on August 22, 1964, a daughter of the late Lee "Jack" and Mary Ruth (Kemper) Simpson.
Lisa was a member of Goshen Baptist Church and the Goshen First Aid Crew. She loved spending time with her family, traveling to the beach, and karaoke.
In addition to her parents, Lisa was preceded in death by her brother, Michael Dwight Simpson; a sister, Brenda Lee (Simpson) Nelson; and a brother-in-law, Ray W. Keen, Sr.
Surviving are two daughters, Heather Nicole Campbell and her partner Chase Short, and Ashlea Linn Campbell and her fiancé Phil Truxell all of Staunton; "special son", Casey L. Nelson of Goshen; her fiancé, Daryl Talley of Staunton; brother, Terry Wayne Simpson and his wife Libby of Covington; sister, Kathy Ann Keen of Covington; sister-in-law, Deana Simpson of Hopewell; granddaughter, Haylea Nicole Cross; her "grand dog" Molly K. Campbell (whom she loved with all her heart); special friends, "who were like her sisters", Nancy Talley and Denise Bennett of Staunton; five special nieces and nephews, Tanya Crossland and her husband Brian, Melissa Dawn Jefferies and her husband Jeff, Terri Nicole Armentrout, Michelle Dawn Simpson, and Ray Keen, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21, 2019 in Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory.
A Celebration of life will be conducted 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 in the Goshen Baptist Church by Pastor Scott Reese.
Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Chris Talley, Brian Crossland, Shawn Talley, Raymond Campbell, Phil Truxell, and Chase Short.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019