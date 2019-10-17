|
|
Lloyd A. Stanley, Sr.
Staunton - Lloyd Andres Stanley, Sr., 95, husband of Agnes Ernestine (Hussey) Stanley of Rose Hill Circle, passed away Wednesday, October 16, 2019 in Shenandoah House in Fishersville.
Mr. Stanley was born in Augusta County on August 13, 1924, a son of the late John C. and Amanda Beatrice (Coffman) Stanley.
Lloyd was a life time member of the Stonewall United Methodist Church and retired from Smith's Transfer with thirty-seven years of service. He enjoyed collecting die cast cars, and spending time with his family and friends.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Stanley was preceded in death by a son, Lloyd Stanley, Jr.; three brothers, John, Charles, and Paul Stanley; five sisters, Minnie, Emma, Frances, Mildred, and Rachel; and a son-in-law, Jack Shifflett.
In addition to his wife of forty-one years Lloyd is survived by two daughters, Patricia Moran, and Dianna Shifflett both of Staunton; a sister, Martha Loan of North Carolina; eight grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; and one expected great-great grandson.
A Graveside service will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Monday, October 21, 2019 in Augusta Memorial Park in Waynesboro,
A Celebration of life will follow at 12:00 p.m. in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastors Wade Munford and Vivian Utz.
The family will receive friends following the service.
There will be no public viewing.
Active pallbearers will be Lloyd's grandsons.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the .
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20, 2019