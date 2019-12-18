|
Lois Evelyn Conrad
Martinsburg - Lois Evelyn Conrad, 74, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, went to be with Our Lord on December 5, 2019.
She was born June 27, 1945, in Man, West Virginia. Lois was a homemaker who loved taking something old and making it beautiful. She had an appreciation of music and enjoyed any time she had to sit around the table with a cup of coffee and lots of conversation. She went home to join her parents, Victor and Dixie Dingess who she thought of every day sharing fond childhood memories.
She is survived by her children, Kanette and husband John Petry of Charles Town, West Virginia, Randall Conrad, II and wife Rebecca of Martinsburg, West Virginia and Kerri and husband Chris Hoffmaster also of Martinsburg, West Virginia, along with eleven grandchildren and her beloved sisters, Ella Ingram and Mary Ann Cassidy of Staunton, Virginia and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her sisters, Bonnie D. Howes and Polly Goodwin of Pensacola, FL, brothers Mac Arthur Dingess and Charles A. "Duke" Dingess of Belington, West Virginia and sister Anita Shipe of Staunton, Virginia.
Graveside services will be private at the Pleasant View Church Cemetery, but the family will host a Celebration of Life for Lois at Mrs. Rowes Family Restaurant & Bakery in Staunton, Virginia, on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 2:00-4:00 pm.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019