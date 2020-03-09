|
|
Lois M. Miller
Staunton - Lois Marie Miller age 63 passed away Feb 25, 2020 at Ritenour Rest Home.
She was the widow of Gary Miller. They shared 40 years of marriage together.
Born Aug 29,1956 in Bethesda Md. She was the daughter of the late Cecil McDonald and Marie Carter Vinning. She graduated from Frederick High, she was a homemaker and loved all things crafty.
She was survived by her children Angela Carpenter, Tina Reynolds, Jeremy and Larry Miler, grandchildren Taylor, Perrion, Deylio, Josh, Xavier, and Alaina and her siblings Bruce, Terry, and Rick McDonald. She was preceded in death by sibling Marshall McDonald.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020