Lois W. Hanger
Waynesboro - Lois Jane (Wood) Hanger, 82, wife of John Edward Hanger, of Waynesboro passed away Sunday June 14, 2020 at Accordius Health in Waynesboro.
Mrs. Hanger was born in the District of Columbia on May 13, 1938, a daughter of the late Cecil and Cornelia (Morris) Wood.
Lois was a member of the White Hill Church of the Brethren, where she sang in the choir and served on the Board. She loved helping others, including time as a hospice volunteer.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hanger was preceded in death by a grandson, Bryan Alexander.
Surviving is her husband of sixty-three years; four children, Debbie Alexander (Clarence) of Fishersville, VA, Cecelia Chott (Tim) of Cary, NC, Tammy Poorman (Dave) of Aaronsburg, PA, and John Edward Hanger, II (Arlene) of Crimora, VA; five grandchildren, Chris and Josh Alexander, Cassie Hanger, David Poorman, and Neil Chott; five great-grandchildren, Dylan, Raya, Emma, Kate, and Jace; and two sisters, Ann Diehl and Peggy Diehl.
Friends may visit the family anytime at the residence of her daughter and son-in-law, Debbie and Clarence Alexander, 34 Hickory Ridge Lane, Fishersville.
A Celebration of life will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, June 18, 2020 in the White Hill Church of the Brethren by Pastors Jim and David Chappell and her nephew, Rick Diehl.
Inurnment will follow in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 355 Rio Road, Suite 102, Charlottesville, Virginia 22901.
The family extends a "Thank You" to the staff of Accordius Health for their special love and care during Lois' illness. Also, special thanks to her sister, Peggy Diehl and Judy Vest.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The News Leader from Jun. 15 to Jun. 18, 2020.