|
|
Lola Knott Morrison
Mount Solon - Lola V. Knott Morrison, 94, widow of D.D "Buck" Morrison of Mount Solon, passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 PM Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019 at 2:30 pm at the funeral home, with Pastor Todd Lilly and Margaret Miller officiating.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25, 2019