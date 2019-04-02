Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
P. O. Box 1076 1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
For more information about
Lonnie Wallace
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
P. O. Box 1076 1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
Visitation
Following Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
P. O. Box 1076 1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
Lonnie H. Wallace Obituary
Lonnie H. Wallace

Staunton - Lonnie Hulneil Wallace, 62, of Staunton, passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Augusta Health.

He was born August 24, 1956 in Staunton, a son of the late Houston and Mary (Lemon) Wallace.

Mr. Wallace was proudly employed by Mary Baldwin University as utility supervisor with 24 years of service.

Lonnie loved college basketball and animals especially his cat, Tom Tom.

Family members include his best friend and partner of 16 years, Jackie Payne; a brother, Jamie Wallace of Oklahoma; two sisters, Shirley Moore of Maryland and Glenda Wallace of Waynesboro; two aunts, Patsy Rivera of Maryland and Josephine Stewart of Staunton; an uncle, Gene Lemon of Georgia; special grandchildren who called him "Paw Paw', Gabe, Abby, and Ben; and numerous other family members.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Dennis and Michael Wallace and an uncle, Donald Lemon.

A memorial service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Rev. Lester Kennedy.

The family will receive friends following the service in the funeral home.

A very special thanks to his Mary Baldwin University coworkers and boss, Tracy Hiner, for their support during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace & Hope Mission, 4 South Gay Street, Baltimore, MD 21202.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2019
