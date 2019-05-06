|
|
Lonzie Woodrow (Woody) Fridley
Lake City, FL - Lonzie Woodrow (Woody) Fridley, 80, passed away at his home in Lake City, Florida, May 3, 2019. Lonzie was born July 26, 1938, in Augusta Springs, Virginia, to Modie and Mary Elizabeth Fridley. He enlisted in the Navy on August, 23, 1955, until retirement after 30 years of service to his country as an E6/ASI. After retirement, Lonzie worked for Stokes Gas Company, and as a truck driver for Florida Steel in Jacksonville, Florida. Lonzie was passionate about restoring and driving classic cars, and attending car shows and spending time with his buddies who had the same interests.
Lonzie was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Francis Fridley, his sons, Lonzie and Bruce, brother Raymond (Louise), and his sister Hazel (Harold) Curry. He is survived by his son, Alan (Cindy) Fridley of Callahan, Florida, his daughter Cathy Vogel of Jacksonville, Florida, three granddaughters, one grandson and six great-grandchildren, his sisters Marie (John) Clarke and Corine Stevens. He will be greatly missed by his beloved dog, Lady.
A graveside service will be held with military honors at his family cemetery in Augusta Springs, Virginia on Saturday, May 11, at 11:00 am.
Published in The News Leader from May 6 to May 9, 2019