Lora Lee Miller
Staunton - Lora Lee Miller, 59, of Staunton, passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at her home.
She was born in Harrisonburg on April 6, 1960, and was the daughter of Linda Lou (Randolph) Miller, of Mt. Solon, and the late Allen O. "Bud" Miller, Jr.
Lora had worked at Hardee's in Bridgewater, and attended Mt. Olivet United Brethren in Christ in Mt. Solon.
Surviving in addition to her mother are two daughters, Jerrica Miller, and Cassandra Miller, both of Staunton; brothers, Chris Miller, and wife, Penny, of Afton, and Donald Miller, of Mt. Solon; and five grandchildren, Makallia Miller, Isaiah Strother, Devin Miller, Sierra Miller, and Trinity Campbell
She was preceded in death by her brother, Kenneth Wayne "Bucky" Miller.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Mount Olivet United Brethren In Christ, with Rev. John Christophel officiating. Burial will follow at Sangerville Church of the Brethren Cemetery in Bridgewater.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 PM on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
Published in The News Leader from Nov. 7 to Nov. 10, 2019