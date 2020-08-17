1/
Lorene (Weaver) Suter
Lorene (Weaver) Suter

Stuarts Draft - Lorene (Weaver) Suter, age 88, of 191 Stuart Avenue, went to her heavenly home on August 16, 2020.

She was one of Jason, Sr. and Marie Weaver's twin daughters.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Elwood, Ralph and J.H. Weaver, Jr.; sister, Nancy Barnhart and her husband, Paul.

Lorene was a member of Stuarts Draft Christian Fellowship, where she was active in the Ladies group.

In 1950, she married Jerrel Suter of Rockingham County. They were together in the same address for 69 years.

Survivors in addition to her husband are her two daughters, Connie S. Almarode and husband, Tom, Gayle S. Weaver and husband, Maynard; grandchildren, Ashley and Kati Almarode, Eric Almarode and fiancee', Chelsea, Kendra Weaver, Darren Weaver and Holly; great grandchildren, Dylan and fiancee', Dawn, Kolton and Adelaide Almarode, Wyatt and Chace Liptrap, Charlotte Weaver, Ayden Thornton; great-great granddaughters, Novaleah and Annaleah Almarode; her twin sister, Charlene Kiser; sisters-in-law, Mrs. Ralph (Beverly) Weaver and Mrs. J.H. Patricia Weaver.

A private family graveside service will be held in the Stuarts Draft Christian Fellowship Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Stuarts Draft Christian Fellowship, P.O. Box 763, Stuarts Draft, VA 24477.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Stuarts Draft Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes.






Published in The News Leader from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
