Services
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
(202) 966-6400
Service
To be announced at a later date
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Kennan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta P. Kennan

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta P. Kennan Obituary
Loretta P. Kennan

Weyers Cave - Loretta P. Kennan was born in Weyers Cave, VA on April 18, 1930 and grew up on the family farm in Middlebrook, Va. She died May 9 at Goodwin House in Alexandria, VA. After finishing business school, she worked in Charlottesville, VA where she met her husband, Ralph Hyde Kennan. After he was drafted in the Army and sent to Germany, she joined him there. They remained in Germany for nearly a decade when her husband began his journalism career. While there, she became the Executive Assistant to the Comptroller General of the Armed Forces in Western Europe.

The family returned to the U.S. first living in Baltimore while her husband was a foreign correspondent for the Baltimore Sun in Viet Nam and then an editor. The family moved to Bethesda, MD when Mr. Kennan became the Sun's Washington Bureau's assistant managing editor and then managing editor for Scripps-Howard. In Washington, she began her career as the office manager for a large cardiologist practice in Chevy Chase, MD. In retirement, she moved to Silver Spring and was active in the LeisureWorld Democratic Club. She will be remembered for her unfailing kindness and generosity to others, an independent streak, her love of entertaining and reading, and witty one-liners. She is survived by her daughter, Stephanie of Washington, D.C., a sister, Carolyn Miller of Staunton, VA, numerous cousins, a niece and nephews. A service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Ivy, VA when it is

possible to do so. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to So Others Might Eat or to local food banks.
Published in The News Leader from May 13 to May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -