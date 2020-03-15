|
|
Loretta "Jean" Snyder Link
Verona - Jean S. Link, 92, of Verona, Va., passed away peacefully at The Retreat at Fishersville on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
She was born in Annex, Virginia, September 4, 1927 the daughter of the late Murphy M. and Lula C. Snyder. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Malcolm "Mac" Link; two sisters, LulaBelle Webb and Frances Leavell; two brothers, Kenneth "Jack" and William "Bill" Snyder.
She is survived by sons, Thomas "Tom" and wife, Ann Link of Verona, Timothy "Tim" Link of Verona, and Jeffrey "Jeff" and wife, Paula Link of Verona; grandchildren David Link of Verona and Amanda Link Hall and husband Joshua Hall of Verona; step grandchildren, Darcy Bohannon of Wolcott VT and William Kinney Jr. of Georgia; great grandsons, Carson and Emmett Hall of Verona; step great-grandchildren, TJ and Janet Bohannon of Wolcott, VT; step great-great-granddaughter Nicole Kinney of Ga.; step great-great-great grandson Jaceon Kinney of Ga.; also several nieces and nephews.
Jean retired from waitressing in the Rib Room at Ingleside Resort. She was a member of Pleasant View Evangelical Lutheran Church in Staunton, Va., where she was quite active until her health no longer permitted.
The family would like to express its gratitude to the caring staff of The Retreat in Fishersville for the loving care given to Jean.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Henry Funeral Home, 1030 W. Beverly St., Staunton. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Pleasant View Lutheran Church, 2733 Spring Hill Rd, Staunton, Va with Pastor Larry Clouster officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family by visiting www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020