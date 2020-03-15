Services
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
(540) 885-7211
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
HENRY FUNERAL HOME
1030 West Beverley Street
Staunton, VA 24401-3110
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Pleasant View Lutheran Church
2733 Spring Hill Rd
Staunton, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Loretta Link
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Loretta Snyder "Jean" Link


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Loretta Snyder "Jean" Link Obituary
Loretta "Jean" Snyder Link

Verona - Jean S. Link, 92, of Verona, Va., passed away peacefully at The Retreat at Fishersville on Saturday, March 14, 2020.

She was born in Annex, Virginia, September 4, 1927 the daughter of the late Murphy M. and Lula C. Snyder. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 69 years, Malcolm "Mac" Link; two sisters, LulaBelle Webb and Frances Leavell; two brothers, Kenneth "Jack" and William "Bill" Snyder.

She is survived by sons, Thomas "Tom" and wife, Ann Link of Verona, Timothy "Tim" Link of Verona, and Jeffrey "Jeff" and wife, Paula Link of Verona; grandchildren David Link of Verona and Amanda Link Hall and husband Joshua Hall of Verona; step grandchildren, Darcy Bohannon of Wolcott VT and William Kinney Jr. of Georgia; great grandsons, Carson and Emmett Hall of Verona; step great-grandchildren, TJ and Janet Bohannon of Wolcott, VT; step great-great-granddaughter Nicole Kinney of Ga.; step great-great-great grandson Jaceon Kinney of Ga.; also several nieces and nephews.

Jean retired from waitressing in the Rib Room at Ingleside Resort. She was a member of Pleasant View Evangelical Lutheran Church in Staunton, Va., where she was quite active until her health no longer permitted.

The family would like to express its gratitude to the caring staff of The Retreat in Fishersville for the loving care given to Jean.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Henry Funeral Home, 1030 W. Beverly St., Staunton. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11:00 am at Pleasant View Lutheran Church, 2733 Spring Hill Rd, Staunton, Va with Pastor Larry Clouster officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories with the family by visiting www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 15 to Mar. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Loretta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of HENRY FUNERAL HOME
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -