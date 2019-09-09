|
Lori Weaver
Stuarts Draft - Lori Weaver, 57, of Stuarts Draft, went to be with the Lord on Friday, September 6, 2019 in Charlottesville.
She was born November 22, 1961 in Waynesboro to Monte Hatfield and Wanda Martin Harlow.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin T. Weaver.
Lori loved being a mother, "nana" to her granddaughter, sister and daughter. She retired after twenty plus years at McKee Foods.
She is survived by her children, Tyler Ruppel and Kristin Ruppel and her boyfriend, Richard Thomas; granddaughter, Avery Ruppel; sisters, Lynn Maupin and her husband, Donnie, Anita Argenbright and her husband, Bill; brother, Gary Hatfield; numerous nieces, nephews, her lifelong friend, Kelly Shifflett and her special dog, Reese.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Charlton and Groome Funeral Home, 619 Lifecore Drive, Fishersville, VA 22939.
The family extend their gratitude to the doctors, nurses at the Hope Center and the staff on the 6th floor in the NNICU at UVA.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shenandoah Valley Animal Services, 101 Mt. Torrey Road, Lyndhurst, VA 22952.
Family and friends may share their condolences at www.charltonandgroomefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Sept. 9 to Sept. 12, 2019