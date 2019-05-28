Services
Craigsville Sensabaugh Zimmerman Funeral Home
64 W Railroad Ave
Craigsville, VA 24430
(540) 997-5368
Lorraine Agnes Thornton

Lorraine Agnes Thornton

Staunton - Lorraine Agnes Thornton, 93, of Staunton, Virginia died Monday, May 27, 2019 at Kings Daughters Nursing Home in Staunton, Virginia.

She was born January 29, 1926 in Fordwick, Virginia, the daughter of the late Robert Lee Welcher and Thelma Wilmena King Welcher.

Lorraine was formerly employed as an inspector for Stillwater Mills.

She attended Miller Memorial Baptist Church, and was president of the VFW Auxiliary. She was a loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed gardening and sitting on her porch.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Carolyn Louise Knight and husband John of Augusta Springs, Deborah DeVonn Thornton of Craigsville, Mary Rinkie Gregory and husband Bruce of Staunton; grandchildren, Crystal, Jason, Rickie, Cody, Jacob, Sara Beth; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters, Toots Shifflette, Juanita Wilcher, Nellie Fridley, Elsie Robertson, Jane Cale; and her friends at Gypsy Hill House Apartments.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Franklin Thornton; sons, Dukie Welcher and Rickie Thornton; and a brother, Cecil Welcher.

A memorial service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 2019 at Craigsville Presbyterian Church with Pastor Gwen Carr officiating. Interment will be in Craigsville Community Cemetery.

Honorary pallbearers will be her friends at Gypsy Hill House Apartments.

Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from May 28 to May 31, 2019
