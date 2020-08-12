Lorraine Balser
Swoope - Lorraine Ellen Jackson Balser, 91, of Swoope, Virginia passed away Sunday, August 09, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Staunton, VA.
She was born June 15, 1929 in Craigsville, the daughter of the late Franklin Jackson and Elizabeth Franklin Sprouse Jackson.
She was formerly employed as Stillwater Worsted Milles in Augusta Springs as an equipment operator. She was a member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church, enjoyed cooking, and singing in the choir.
She is survived by her husband, Rodney Glenwood Balser of 65 years whom she married on July 4, 1955; children, Donald Jones Blevins and wife Daisy of Swoope, VA; grandchildren, Donna Blevins Hevener; great grandchildren, Darren Julian Hevener; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by 4 sisters: Virgie Kyle, Arbella Morris, Beatrice Sprouse, Ivy Goff; and 2 brothers: Dennis Jackson, Aubrey Jackson.
A funeral service will be conducted at Thursday August 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Craigsville Funeral Home with Pastor Claude Williams, officiating and Robert Hale, assisting. Interment will be in the Craigsville Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Wayne Puckett, Basil Karr, Steven Downey, Frankie Sprouse, William Sprouse, Tommy Sprouse.
Memorial contributions may be made to Peoples Baptist Church PO Box 445, Craigsville, VA 24430.
Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com
.