1/1
Lorraine Balser
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lorraine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lorraine Balser

Swoope - Lorraine Ellen Jackson Balser, 91, of Swoope, Virginia passed away Sunday, August 09, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living Center in Staunton, VA.

She was born June 15, 1929 in Craigsville, the daughter of the late Franklin Jackson and Elizabeth Franklin Sprouse Jackson.

She was formerly employed as Stillwater Worsted Milles in Augusta Springs as an equipment operator. She was a member of Lebanon Presbyterian Church, enjoyed cooking, and singing in the choir.

She is survived by her husband, Rodney Glenwood Balser of 65 years whom she married on July 4, 1955; children, Donald Jones Blevins and wife Daisy of Swoope, VA; grandchildren, Donna Blevins Hevener; great grandchildren, Darren Julian Hevener; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by 4 sisters: Virgie Kyle, Arbella Morris, Beatrice Sprouse, Ivy Goff; and 2 brothers: Dennis Jackson, Aubrey Jackson.

A funeral service will be conducted at Thursday August 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Craigsville Funeral Home with Pastor Claude Williams, officiating and Robert Hale, assisting. Interment will be in the Craigsville Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Wayne Puckett, Basil Karr, Steven Downey, Frankie Sprouse, William Sprouse, Tommy Sprouse.

Memorial contributions may be made to Peoples Baptist Church PO Box 445, Craigsville, VA 24430.

Arrangements are being handled by Craigsville Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.craigsvillefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Aug. 12 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Craigsville Sensabaugh Zimmerman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Craigsville Sensabaugh Zimmerman Funeral Home
64 W Railroad Ave
Craigsville, VA 24430
(540) 997-5368
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Craigsville Sensabaugh Zimmerman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved