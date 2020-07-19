Lottie Sue (Black) Hull
Grottoes - Lottie Sue (Black) Hull, 50, wife of William Dennis "Billy" Hull, of 786 Patterson Mill Road, Grottoes, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her residence.
Mrs. Hull was born on March 18, 1970 in Staunton, the daughter of Frances Elizabeth (Selmon) Black and the late Lacy C. Black, Sr.
Lottie was a member of Life Christian Fellowship Church in Weyers Cave where she was a member of a Life Group. She was a homemaker, a collector of Longaberger Baskets and she enjoyed gardening and taking care of her chickens.
In addition to her father, Mrs. Hull was preceded in death by her son, Treves David "Trev" Hull.
Surviving in addition to her husband of 31 years and her mother of Staunton, is a daughter, Ellena N. Hull of Monterey; a brother, Lacy C. Black, Jr. of Staunton; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carlton S. and Patsy Hull of Monterey.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory. (Mask or face covering is required.)
A Celebration of life will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Glenn Kurtz.
Burial will follow in the Monterey Cemetery.
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Life Christian Fellowship Church, 682 Weyers Cave Road, Weyers Cave, Virginia 24486.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
