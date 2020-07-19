1/1
Lottie Sue (Black) Hull
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lottie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lottie Sue (Black) Hull

Grottoes - Lottie Sue (Black) Hull, 50, wife of William Dennis "Billy" Hull, of 786 Patterson Mill Road, Grottoes, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020 at her residence.

Mrs. Hull was born on March 18, 1970 in Staunton, the daughter of Frances Elizabeth (Selmon) Black and the late Lacy C. Black, Sr.

Lottie was a member of Life Christian Fellowship Church in Weyers Cave where she was a member of a Life Group. She was a homemaker, a collector of Longaberger Baskets and she enjoyed gardening and taking care of her chickens.

In addition to her father, Mrs. Hull was preceded in death by her son, Treves David "Trev" Hull.

Surviving in addition to her husband of 31 years and her mother of Staunton, is a daughter, Ellena N. Hull of Monterey; a brother, Lacy C. Black, Jr. of Staunton; and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Carlton S. and Patsy Hull of Monterey.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, July 22, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory. (Mask or face covering is required.)

A Celebration of life will be conducted at 12:00 noon on Thursday, July 23, 2020 in the Coffman Funeral Home Chapel by Pastor Glenn Kurtz.

Burial will follow in the Monterey Cemetery.

It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to Life Christian Fellowship Church, 682 Weyers Cave Road, Weyers Cave, Virginia 24486.

Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive in Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News Leader from Jul. 19 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc
230 Frontier Dr
Staunton, VA 24401
(540) 887-8111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved