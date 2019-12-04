|
|
Lou-Ann E. Brown
Staunton - Lou-Ann Evelyn (Lafond) Sawyer Brown, 82, went to her eternal rest on Monday, December 2, 2019.
Born April 28, 1937 in Hebronville, Massachusetts, she was a daughter of Edmond C. and Eveline M. (Bergeron) Lafond. Lou-Ann moved to the Shenandoah Valley in 1990.
She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, where she was active with the administrative council, the outreach program, Women's Circle #4, and the Thursday meals program.
Lou-Ann served on the Restorative Justice program and the Staunton Senior Center council. She volunteered at the Salvation Army, Valley Mission and AMC Hospital Thrift Shop. She was also an employee at Shenandoah Valley Social Services in Verona.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Richard, J. Sawyer and James L. Brown; two sisters, Emilda M. Hebert and Madeleine M. Fenner and infant granddaughter, Tammy A. Lague.
Surviving are three children, Lynn McCauley and husband David of West Augusta, Larry Sawyer and wife Michelle of Staunton, and Jo-Ann Yarush and fiancé Gary Lohr of Staunton; a sister, Georgette Aubin and husband Roger of California; a brother, Normand Lafond and wife Gloria of R. I.; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a dear friend, Ann Clark; an "adopted" love, Savanna Garner; and fur baby, "Daisy."
A private burial service will be held in Notre Dame Cemetery in Pawtucket, Rhode Island at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Lou-Ann E. Brown, to: Military Order of the Purple Heart Service Foundation Inc., PO Box 49, Annandale, VA 22003; or to the Augusta Regional S.P.C.A., PO Box 2014, Staunton, VA 24402.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.
Published in The News Leader from Dec. 4 to Dec. 7, 2019