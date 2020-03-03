|
Louie E. Gutshall
Staunton - Louie Elzabeth (Pitsenbarger) Gutshall, the youngest of six children of Oliver Peter and Masie Naomi (Wilson) Pitsenbarger, was born August 2, 1924, at Doe Hill, Virginia. She peacefully entered eternal rest on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Brookdale, Staunton at 95 years of age. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings, Frank, John, and William Pitsenbarger, Mary Hull, and Evelyn Bowers.
On April 24, 1943, she married Winfree A. Gutshall in Pueblo, Colorado, who preceded her in death on October 29, 1989.
She is survived by sons, Allen of Mt. Sidney and wife, Susan (Bowman) Gutshall and their children, Josh (wife, Ann Hill), Jenny Rodriguez (husband, Alex Rodriguez), and Joey (wife, Kristi); Eddie of Suffolk and wife, Frances (Stokes) Gutshall and their children, Rachel and Joseph. Her son, Jerry Gutshall preceded her in death, his widow, Linda (Beasley) Gutshall and their son, Jeremy of Chesterfield County. There are six great-grandchildren, Henry, Gus, Betsy, Freddie, Carter, and Morgan living in the Valley.
The family will receive family and friends from 9 until 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Henry Funeral Home, 1030 West Beverley Street, Staunton, VA, followed by the services at 11 a.m. A service will be conducted by St. John's United Methodist Church lead pastor, Rev. Chuck Cole. Honorary pallbearers will include, Josh, Joey, Joseph, and Jeremy Gutshall, and Alex Rodriguez. Burial will follow at Augusta Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Crusade for Christ, P.O. Box 628222, Orlando, FL 32862-8222 or to , 1445 E. Rio Road, Suite 104, Charlottesville, VA 22901.
