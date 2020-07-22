1/1
Louis E. Shipe
1937 - 2020
Louis E. Shipe

Richmond - Louis Edward Shipe, 82, of Richmond and formerly of Waynesboro, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at his residence.

He was born November 3, 1937, in Augusta County, a son of the late Robert L. and Myrlin M. (Randolph) Shipe.

Prior to retirement, Mr. Shipe was employed by McQuay with 38 years of service and Wal-Mart with 11 years of service.

He was a member of Bethlehem Church, Swoope.

He was a member of the Moose Lodge and the Tuesday Night Mix Bowling League.

He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Anetta C. (Dingess) Shipe; a brother, Thomas Eugene Shipe; a sister, Frances Virginia Lyons; an infant brother, Clarence Leroy Shipe; and an infant sister, Charlotte May Shipe.

Family members include two daughters, Tessa Shipe of Richmond and Farrah Shipe of Staunton; two beloved grandchildren, Sionell Shipe and Tristan Harris; a brother, William Henry Shipe of New Hope; four sisters, Gladys Lee Cash of Churchville, Mary Katherine Harris of Mt. Sidney, Lillie Marie Cash of Verona, and Shirley Ann Reed of Augusta Springs. He also leaves behind a special nephew, Jerry Lyons; special friends, Buck Hostetter, Bill Hostetter, Joe Knicely, Wendell Roberts, and Judith and David Rowe; and several "adopted" daughters who know who they are.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 2 p.m. prior to the service in the funeral home. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, in the Henry Funeral Home Chapel by the Revs. Janet Knott and David Boger. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Mike Cash, Dean Corbin, Jeff Knicely, John Johnson, Robert Shuler, and Kevin Eutsler.

Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.






Published in The News Leader from Jul. 22 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Henry Funeral Home Chapel
JUL
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Henry Funeral Home Chapel
