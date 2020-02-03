|
Louise Ann Leonhardt
Staunton - Louise Ann Leonhardt, 73 of Baldwin Park, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 in the Hospice House in Fishersville.
Ms. Leonhardt was born in Camp Lee, Virginia on February 21, 1946, a daughter of Dorothy Ann (Cort) Leonhardt and the late Karl T. Leonhardt.
In addition to her mother of Staunton, Louise is survived by a sister, Alice J. Leonhardt and her husband Bruce Thompson of Mt. Sidney; two brothers, Thomas Leonhardt of Portland, Maine, and Phil Leonhardt of Laporte, Colorado; and a number of nieces and nephews.
In keeping with Ms. Leonhardt's request, there will be no services.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton is in charge of her arrangements.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.coffmanfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 3 to Feb. 6, 2020