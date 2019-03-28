|
Louise B. Bradley
Spottswood - Louise Ralston (Berry) Bradley, 95, of Spottswood went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Augusta Health, Fishersville.
She was born September 6, 1923, in Augusta County, a daughter of the late Ralston Rowan and Mary Louise (Harris) Berry.
She was a faithful and active member of Old Providence ARP Church, and was dedicated to the Women's Ministry and her Sunday School class.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Charles Warren Bradley.
She is survived by a son, Warren R. Bradley of Spottswood; a daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Lenny Phillips of Vesuvius; six grandchildren, Ty and Tiffany Phillips, Kevin and Tonya Phillips, Kristi Phillips, Nathaniel and Cara Bradley, Doug and Lauren Bradley, and Amy and Brad Shelley. She was also blessed with 10 great-grandchildren whom she loved, Landon, Levi, Ellie, Lydia, Tyler, Kayla, Jackson, Chloe, Gabriel, and Felicity.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 30, 2019 in Old Providence ARP Church by the Rev. Patrick D. Malphrus and Rev. Bill Harris and Mr. Mitchell Sutton. Burial will be private.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Henry Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Old Providence ARP Church Memorial Fund, c/o Kay Buchanan, 1005 Spottswood Road, Steeles Tavern, VA 24476.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
