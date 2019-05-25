|
Louise C. Thomas
Staunton - Louise C. Thomas, 91, of Staunton, VA went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 24, 2019 at Bridgewater Retirement Community where she had resided for the past year and a half.
She was born in West Chester, PA on August 14, 1927 and was the devoted daughter of the late Glenn C. Campbell and Mary Katherine (Pierce) Campbell.
Mrs. Thomas attended Lee High School in Staunton, VA; Mary Washington College and University of Virginia Nursing School. She married Dr. David A. Christian in 1946 and they had three children together. After Dr. Christian's tragic death in 1955, the family moved to Staunton. It was here that she met Robert R. Thomas, a local high school teacher and football coach. They married and had one son, Robert R. Thomas, Jr. They moved to Fairfax, VA in 1958. After Mr. Thomas' retirement from Fairfax County Public Schools, they moved back to Staunton to enjoy their retirement.
Mrs. Thomas was a longtime member of St. John's United Methodist Church while in Staunton. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R Thomas and two brothers, Glenn R. Campbell and William P. Campbell. Surviving is her loving sister, Alice Shiflet, and her devoted children Mary C. Queen and husband Charlie of Shenandoah, VA; Pam Tuben and husband Jerry of Fairfax, VA; David A. Christian and wife Laura of Toano, VA and Robert Ray Thomas, Jr. of Fairfax, VA. She is loved dearly by her fifteen grandchildren and nineteen great grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in the Thornrose Cemetery at 1041 W. Beverly Street, Staunton, with the Reverend Adam Snow officiating. There will not be a reception following this graveside service. There will be a Celebration of Life service on June 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Elkton Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2580 Panorama Drive, Elkton, VA 22827. A lunch reception will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Bridgewater Health Care Foundation, 302 N. 2nd Street, Bridgewater, VA 22812. The family is deeply appreciative of the loving care they provided.
Henry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.henryfuneralhome.net.
Published in The News Leader from May 25 to May 28, 2019