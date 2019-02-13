|
|
Louise Humphreys
Grottoes - Louise Humphreys, 93, of Grottoes, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Saturday February 9, 2019 at her residence.
Louise was born in Arlington, VA on March 1, 1925, a daughter of the late John and Sadie Humphreys.
She retired after 33 years of service from Giant Foods, and was a member of Horizon Christian Fellowship in Harrisonburg.
She is survived by her "adopted" Pirkey/Gibbons family (Kathy, Carolyn, Rusty, Christopher, Hannah and Zackary Pirkey & Deon, Carrie Anne, Brittany, Ginger, Drew and Samantha Gibbons), special church friends (Maggie, Vicky, Emily, Pat, and Lydia), all her "kids" (there are too many list without leaving someone out) and a niece, Barbara King.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, John Humphreys.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 AM on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Horizon Christian Fellowship in Harrisonburg, with Pastor James Howdyshell and Evangelist Drew Gibbons officiating. A grave side service will follow at Mt. Bethel Cemetery in Crimora.
Pallbearers are Deon Gibbons, DeVoe Gibbons, Christopher Pirkey, Pastor James Howdyshell, Bruce Botkin and Ron Breen, Sr.
Honorary Pallbearers: Larry "Rusty" Pirkey and Timmy Howdyshell.
Special thanks to her caregivers, dedicated friends and Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah.
Memorial contributions may be made to Horizon Christian Fellowship, 3591 Izaak Walton Dr, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Johnson Funeral Service in Grottoes is entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.johnsonfs.com
Published in The News Leader from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2019