Louise Terry Slovensky

Louise Terry Slovensky Obituary
Louise Terry Slovensky

Staunton - Louise Terry Slovensky, 86, of Staunton, Virginia died May 9, 2020. She was the daughter of the late J. Frank Terry and Mary Gumm Terry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John A. Slovensky. She is survived by a niece, Terry G. Watson of Chesterfield, Virginia and a step-son, Stephen A. Slovensky, and his wife, Elizabeth of Roanoke, Virginia and three step-grandchildren.

In consideration with her wishes, her body was cremated and there will be no public service. Ashes will be spread at a later date. Memorials may be made to Staunton High School Memorial Fund, Staunton, Virginia.
Published in The News Leader from May 10 to May 13, 2020
