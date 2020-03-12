|
Lowell W. Garber, Sr.
Mt. Sidney - Lowell Wayne Garber, Sr. 72, a lifelong resident of Mt. Sidney, passed away at his home with his family on March 11, 2020. He had been ill for several years
He was born on November 26, 1947 in Mt. Sidney and was the son of the late Vernon and Edna Hulvey Garber.
Lowell was a member of the Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren. He was a farmer who was devoted to his family's Century Farm. Additionally, he was an avid hunter and loved spending time with his family.
On December 5, 1971 he married, Susan Steele Garber, who survives.
He is also survived by two sons, Lowell Wayne Garber, Jr. and wife, Michelle, Brian Garber and wife, Menieka; a daughter, Christine Michael and husband, Cam, all of Mt. Sidney; five grandchildren, Shannon, Autumn, Kiersten, and Samuel Garber, Clayton Michael; one great-grandchild, Zane Hostetler.
The family will receive friends 6-8 pm, Monday, March 16, 2020 at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.
A graveside service will be held 11 am, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren Cemetery, with Pastor Daniel House officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company, P. O. Box 69, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020