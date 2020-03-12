Services
Lindsey Funeral Homes
982 Keezletown Road
Weyers Cave, VA 24486
(540) 234-9211
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindsey Funeral Homes
982 Keezletown Road
Weyers Cave, VA 24486
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Lowell Garber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lowell W. Garber Sr.


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lowell W. Garber Sr. Obituary
Lowell W. Garber, Sr.

Mt. Sidney - Lowell Wayne Garber, Sr. 72, a lifelong resident of Mt. Sidney, passed away at his home with his family on March 11, 2020. He had been ill for several years

He was born on November 26, 1947 in Mt. Sidney and was the son of the late Vernon and Edna Hulvey Garber.

Lowell was a member of the Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren. He was a farmer who was devoted to his family's Century Farm. Additionally, he was an avid hunter and loved spending time with his family.

On December 5, 1971 he married, Susan Steele Garber, who survives.

He is also survived by two sons, Lowell Wayne Garber, Jr. and wife, Michelle, Brian Garber and wife, Menieka; a daughter, Christine Michael and husband, Cam, all of Mt. Sidney; five grandchildren, Shannon, Autumn, Kiersten, and Samuel Garber, Clayton Michael; one great-grandchild, Zane Hostetler.

The family will receive friends 6-8 pm, Monday, March 16, 2020 at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.

A graveside service will be held 11 am, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Church of the Brethren Cemetery, with Pastor Daniel House officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Weyers Cave Volunteer Fire Company, P. O. Box 69, Weyers Cave, VA 24486.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
Published in The News Leader from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lowell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -