Lindsey Funeral Homes
982 Keezletown Road
Weyers Cave, VA 24486
(540) 234-9211
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lindsey Funeral Homes
982 Keezletown Road
Weyers Cave, VA 24486
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Salem Lutheran Church
417 Salem Church Rd.,
Mt. Sidney, VA
Lucas A. (Bsa) Burns Obituary
Lucas A. Burns (BSA)

Waynesboro - Lucas Andrew Burns, (BSA), age 24, Eagle Scout, of Waynesboro, gained his wings on January 8, 2020. He now soars above the eagles and is in the hands of the angels.

He graduated from Wilson Memorial High School in 2014. He earned four certificates in welding, and was a certified scuba diver. He had a passion for history and writing; and had a quick-witted sense of humor and was a gentle soul. He will be missed dearly.

He is survived by his parents, Thomas and Cheryl Burns; a sister, Katie, all of Waynesboro; his maternal grandmother, Sharon Alexander of Staunton; Uncles and Aunts, Bill and Lora Dury of Mt. Sidney, Danny and Linda Alexander of Waynesboro, Stewart and Bonnie Hall of Waynesboro; two cousins, Nicholas Alexander of Lexington and Lindsay Combs of Mt. Sidney.

The family will receive friends 6-8 pm, Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.

A memorial service will be held 2 pm, Friday, January 17, 2020 at Salem Lutheran Church with Pastor Derek Boggs officiating. A reception will follow the memorial service. Family and close friends are invited to attend graveside services.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Salem Lutheran Church, 417 Salem Church Rd., Mt. Sidney, VA 24467, in his memory.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.
Published in The News Leader from Jan. 11 to Jan. 14, 2020
