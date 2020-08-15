1/1
Lucile M. Back
Lucile M. Back

Verona - Lucille Mae (Waybright) Back, 93, formerly of Churchville, died Friday (August 14, 2020) in King's Daughters' Nursing and Rehab Center.

Born April 27, 1927 in Highland County, she was a daughter of the late Kennie and Ollie Elizabeth (Mullenax) Waybright.

She retired from Genesco, and was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses. Lucille's joys included fishing, bowling, camping and traveling. She had a wonderful sense of humor.

Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley M. Back, Sr.; two sons, S. M. Back, Jr. and Joe Thomas "Tommy" Back; a sister, Mary Johnson; and three brothers, George, Lester and Nevin Waybright. Surviving are two children, Kenneth W. Back and Melissa Robertson; a sister, Dollie Simmons and husband Bill; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held in Oak Lawn Memory Gardens.

Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com.




Published in The News Leader from Aug. 15 to Aug. 18, 2020.
