Lucile M. Back
Verona - Lucille Mae (Waybright) Back, 93, formerly of Churchville, died Friday (August 14, 2020) in King's Daughters' Nursing and Rehab Center.
Born April 27, 1927 in Highland County, she was a daughter of the late Kennie and Ollie Elizabeth (Mullenax) Waybright.
She retired from Genesco, and was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses. Lucille's joys included fishing, bowling, camping and traveling. She had a wonderful sense of humor.
Lucille was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley M. Back, Sr.; two sons, S. M. Back, Jr. and Joe Thomas "Tommy" Back; a sister, Mary Johnson; and three brothers, George, Lester and Nevin Waybright. Surviving are two children, Kenneth W. Back and Melissa Robertson; a sister, Dollie Simmons and husband Bill; six grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held in Oak Lawn Memory Gardens.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.bearfuneralhome.com
