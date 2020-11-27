1/1
Lucille DePoy
1925 - 2020
Lucille DePoy

Weyers Cave - Lucille Frances Miller DePoy, 95, of Weyers Cave, went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at her home.

She was the daughter of the late John and Mary Back Miller and was born on June 21, 1925 in Rockbridge, VA. She married Harry E. DePoy, who preceded her in death on September 18, 1990.

She faithfully attended Verona Full Gospel Church and Souls Harbor Church. She was employed by Morton's Frozen Food for over 25 years.

In addition to her husband, parents and siblings, a daughter, Carolyn J. James, also preceded her in death.

She is survived by one daughter, Vickie S. Strickler (Allen) of Weyers Cave, who lovingly cared for her until her passing; ten grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren and ten great- great-grandchildren.

Lucille was a loving and generous person to be around. She never met a stranger and was always ready to lend a hand. Some of her favorite pastimes were, reading her Bible, embroidering, patching jeans, canning, finding four leaf clovers, working puzzles and spending time with family.

The family will receive friends 1-8 pm, Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave.

A graveside service will be conducted 2 pm, Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Paul Cemetery in Weyers Cave with Rev Corey Herod and Rev. James Morris officiating.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyweyerscave.com.




Published in The News Leader from Nov. 27 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
29
Visitation
01:00 - 08:00 PM
Lindsey Funeral Homes
DEC
1
Graveside service
02:00 PM
St. Paul Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Lindsey Funeral Homes
982 Keezletown Road
Weyers Cave, VA 24486
5402349211
Memories & Condolences
November 25, 2020
Love & Prayers
Jared & Brittini Moore
Friend
